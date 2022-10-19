Italian Singer Al Bano Calls Rising Electricity Prices 'Absurd' as Bills Jump by 200%

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Famous Italian pop singer Al Bano showed his electricity bills on the state television channel Rai3 and called the increase in electricity tariffs in the country "absurd."

"From January to August 2021, I paid 127,492 Euros ($125,088). And in 2022, for the same period, I already paid 385,605 euros. That is, the price increased by 202%. This is absurd!" the singer, who owns a large winery near his hometown of Cellino San Marco in south Italy, said.

The sharp increase in electricity tariffs is of great concern to many entrepreneurs and citizens of Italy.

On Tuesday, the Italian National Union of Consumers reported that in September, electricity sold at free market prices for the first time became the most expensive service. In annual terms, electricity prices increased to a record high, exceeding 136%.

Last week, the Italian National Institute of Statistics said that one in four Italians is currently at risk of poverty or social exclusion, as the economic situation is worsening in the country due to inflation and increasing electricity and food prices.