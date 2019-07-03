UrduPoint.com
Italian Social Democrat Elected New European Parliament President

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:54 PM

Italian social democrat elected new European Parliament president

Italian social democrat MEP David Sassoli won a vote on Wednesday to become the new president of the European Parliament, completing the roster of top EU jobs

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Italian social democrat MEP David Sassoli won a vote on Wednesday to become the new president of the European Parliament, completing the roster of top EU jobs.

The 63-year-old former journalist won 345 votes on the second round of voting, an absolute majority of ballots cast by MEPs in Strasbourg, the outgoing president Antonio Tajani announced.

