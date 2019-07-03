Italian Socialist David Sassoli Elected European Parliament President

David Sassoli, an Italian politician from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, was elected the new president of the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Sassoli secured 345 votes in the second ballot. The absolute majority required 334 vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) David Sassoli, an Italian politician from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, was elected the new president of the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Sassoli secured 345 votes in the second ballot. The absolute majority required 334 votes.