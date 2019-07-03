UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Socialist David Sassoli Elected European Parliament President

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:52 PM

Italian Socialist David Sassoli Elected European Parliament President

David Sassoli, an Italian politician from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, was elected the new president of the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Sassoli secured 345 votes in the second ballot. The absolute majority required 334 vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) David Sassoli, an Italian politician from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, was elected the new president of the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Sassoli secured 345 votes in the second ballot. The absolute majority required 334 votes.

Related Topics

Parliament David Alliance Democrats From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s semi-final qualification hangs in bal ..

7 minutes ago

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami propert ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's top-secret deadly sub fire: what we know

2 minutes ago

Man dies after alleged custody abuse in Myanmar's ..

2 minutes ago

Rail transit systems operational in 37 Chinese cit ..

2 minutes ago

Italian social democrat elected new European Parli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.