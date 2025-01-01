Italian Super Cup Kicks Off in Riyadh tomorrow

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The 37th edition of the Italian Super Cup kicks off tomorrow in Riyadh, marking the fifth time the Kingdom has hosted the tournament, with the Ministry of Sport organizing the competition at Al-Awwal Park Stadium until January 6.

This year’s edition features four teams in a knockout format: Inter Milan, the Italian League champion; AC Milan, last season’s league runner-up; Juventus, the Italian Cup champion; and Atalanta, the Italian Cup runner-up.

The semi-final stage begins with Inter Milan facing Atalanta tomorrow, followed by AC Milan taking on Juventus the day after, completing the semi-final matchups.

This event, part of the Quality of Life Program, aligns with Saudi Arabia's recent hosting of global sports events. It reflects the Ministry of Sport's efforts to achieve the sports-related goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, enhance investment opportunities, and foster a new generation of athletes capable of bringing accolades to the nation.