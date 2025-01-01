Italian Super Cup Kicks Off In Riyadh Tomorrow
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The 37th edition of the Italian Super Cup kicks off tomorrow in Riyadh, marking the fifth time the Kingdom has hosted the tournament, with the Ministry of Sport organizing the competition at Al-Awwal Park Stadium until January 6.
This year’s edition features four teams in a knockout format: Inter Milan, the Italian League champion; AC Milan, last season’s league runner-up; Juventus, the Italian Cup champion; and Atalanta, the Italian Cup runner-up.
The semi-final stage begins with Inter Milan facing Atalanta tomorrow, followed by AC Milan taking on Juventus the day after, completing the semi-final matchups.
This event, part of the Quality of Life Program, aligns with Saudi Arabia's recent hosting of global sports events. It reflects the Ministry of Sport's efforts to achieve the sports-related goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, enhance investment opportunities, and foster a new generation of athletes capable of bringing accolades to the nation.
Recent Stories
Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore
Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025
Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices
Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
More Stories From World
-
Security Oasis exhibition highlights advancements in Kingdom's Security Landscape17 seconds ago
-
Italian Super Cup Kicks Off in Riyadh tomorrow27 seconds ago
-
California enacts new law to reduce homework burden10 minutes ago
-
Second Saudi airlift plane arrives in Syria10 minutes ago
-
Two women drown in separate incidents in northeast Australia20 minutes ago
-
4 killed in steel plant fire in west India21 minutes ago
-
China unveils interim measures for implementing flexible retirement system30 minutes ago
-
Australian scientists call for action on soil degradation31 minutes ago
-
Over 100,000 hotel rooms available in Nepal: report40 minutes ago
-
Reforms to spur stronger economic performance in 2025: Kenyan President Ruto40 minutes ago
-
Russians call for 'peace' as they usher in New Year40 minutes ago
-
Unhappy New Year for Barca as club fails to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in squad40 minutes ago