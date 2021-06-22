UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Teen Seeks To Sue Antivaccine Parents

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Italian Teen Seeks to Sue Antivaccine Parents

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) A teenager from the city of Florence in central Italy appealed to lawyers to file action against his parents forbidding him to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Association of Family Lawyers of Tuscany told Sputnik.

The teenager said that his parents refuse to give him a written permission to get vaccinated.

"As a 17-year-old, he cannot choose a lawyer directly and cannot get vaccinations without a document from his parents," Gianni Baldini, a spokesman for the association, said.

The parents of the teenager reportedly find the vaccines unsafe. Social services and the school of the minor found out about the issue, and the school turned to lawyers through the Ministry of education.

"So far, the application has not reached the court. I will try to talk to parents to change their minds... Otherwise, the case will be referred to the juvenile court and a special supervisor from the prosecutor's office will be appointed," the lawyer explained.

He noted that such cases have recently been on the rise across Italy. In particular, a similar episode occurred in the city of Arezzo, where a 16-year-old teenager was also seeking vaccination against COVID-19 against the will of his family.

Related Topics

Education Lawyers Arezzo Florence Italy Turkish Lira Family From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Servic ..

6 minutes ago

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

35 minutes ago

Economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate i ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

36 minutes ago

French minister regrets UEFA rejecting rainbow Ger ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.