UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Tourist On Canary Islands Tests Positive For COVID-19, 1,000 Quarantined - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:18 PM

Italian Tourist on Canary Islands Tests Positive for COVID-19, 1,000 Quarantined - Reports

Up to 1,000 people in a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife were placed under quarantine on Tuesday after one visitor tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Up to 1,000 people in a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife were placed under quarantine on Tuesday after one visitor tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported.

According to Canary Islands news portal Dario de Avisos, citing sources, quarantine conditions were imposed on all visitors of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel after an Italian doctor over the age of 60 was confirmed to be infected � the doctor had spent a week at the hotel.

Local police were dispatched to the hotel in order to oversee quarantine logistics and ensure no trespassing took place, the outlet reported, adding that they would begin tracing the patient's past movements to establish the people he may have been in contact with.

The patient was initially isolated inside the hotel when visited by doctors but after tests results came back positive, he was transferred to a special hospital, the paper went on to report.

This is the first reported case on Tenerife, although the neighboring island La Gomera reported the first COVID-19 case in Spain in early February.

Italy has been experiencing an outbreak of the coronavirus over the past week, with over 220 cases reported so far and seven deaths, mostly in the country's north. About 50,000 residents of Italy have been placed under quarantine to stem the virus' spread.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Doctor Spain Italy February May Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei RevealsHUAWEI AppGallery’s Visionto Build ..

4 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in LNG ca ..

30 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to  PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in N ..

47 minutes ago

Players expecting packed stadiums in Multan and Ra ..

48 minutes ago

Russia to Work on Road Map for CAR Diamond Market ..

43 minutes ago

Bangladesh's Nayeem spins Zimbabwe to heavy Test d ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.