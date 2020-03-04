UrduPoint.com
Italian Tourists In India Quarantined With Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Italian tourists in India quarantined with coronavirus

Two groups of Italian tourists were under quarantine in India Wednesday, with 16 testing positive for the new coronavirus, prompting authorities to tighten controls

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Two groups of Italian tourists were under quarantine in India Wednesday, with 16 testing positive for the new coronavirus, prompting authorities to tighten controls.

Italy is a hotspot of the virus with 79 deaths and over 2,500 infected, while India's case total stands officially at just 29 -- including the Italians and their Indian driver.

Confirming the new cases, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Wednesday that passengers on all international flights would now be screened.

Visitors from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan -- except diplomats and officials from international bodies -- were already barred, on Tuesday, along with those from China last month.

