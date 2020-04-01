UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Town Next To Epicenter Of COVID-19 Outbreak Mysteriously Avoids Cases - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Italian Town Next to Epicenter of COVID-19 Outbreak Mysteriously Avoids Cases - Reports

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Italian town of Ferrera Erbognone in the province of Pavia, which is right in the area where coronavirus outbreak started in Italy, has mysteriously avoided COVID-19 cases so far, and its citizens are going to voluntarily submit blood tests to let a research center study the phenomenon, local media reported.

The province of Pavia in the Lombardy region has had 2,133 cases so far, according to the Health Ministry's statistics. The population of Ferrera Erbognone, which located 28 miles from Milan, is about 1,200 persons.

The mayor of the town, Giovanni Fassina, has asked all families to voluntarily book by April 2 appointments in the laboratory in the  nearby commune of Sannazzaro de' Burgundi for blood tests that will be subsequently studied by Mondino Institute of Pavia, La Nuova Ferrara newspaper wrote on Tuesday.

"The research project was approved and financed by the Municipality of Ferrera, since we asked to do it. Now we are waiting for the final approval from the Region [Lombardy]," Fassina said, as quoted by the newspaper.

He suggested that the lack of cases could be explained by residents' vigorous adherence to precautionary measures rather than genetics.

"Our 'zero cases' mystery is not due to genetics, I believe.

We are like everyone else. Contamination has been avoided because the population has been loyal in respecting the precautions taken. They understood the need to be rigorous. We have an elderly population and a high average age, so there is certainly a high vulnerability," he said.

The province of Ferrara, which is in northern Emilia Romagna region ” where more than 14,000 cases have been confirmed so far ” has also recorded a remarkably low number of COVID-19 patients for being in the middle of a hotspot ” only 320, according to the Health Ministry.

Sergio Venturi, commissioner of the Emilia Romagna region for the emergency, expressed the view that this might be linked to the fact that the province is a malaria risk area or that a specific genetic disease is common there.

"Obviously there will be some reason, either because it was a malaria zone, or because there is thalassemia. There is still no answer to these questions. What is certain is that the case must be studied because it can also be useful for other citizens," Venturi said, as quoted by Il Messaggero.

At the moment there are 77,635 people who have tested positive for the virus in Italy, according to the Civil Protection Department, and the death toll is at 12,428.

Related Topics

Ferrara Milan Italy April Media All From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armenia Enacts Cellphone Tracking, Shuts Yerevan S ..

41 minutes ago

MOCCAE adopts new business continuity arrangements

47 minutes ago

Oman announces 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

47 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways converts some coaches into isola ..

1 hour ago

Almost 50% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Y ..

50 minutes ago

Thailand to Introduce Automatic Visa Extension for ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.