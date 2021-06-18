Italian trade union member killed by truck during strike

A trade union official was run over and killed by a truck during a strike in Italy Friday, with the union saying the driver had forced a barrier after a quarrel

Adil Belakhdim, 37, was the coordinator of the local S.I. Cobas union and had been protesting with others in the small town of Biandrate in the northwestern Piedmont region.

As part of a national strike for the logistics and transport sector, about 20 people in Biandrate were protesting outside a warehouse for the Lidl grocery store chain.

"Our coordinator ... was killed by a truck during the national strike in progress at Lidl Biandrate," wrote the S.

I. Cobas union on its Facebook page.

"The truck forced the barrier outside the warehouse running over the workers, including Adil." Italian news wire AGI reported that a fight had broken out between the protesters and the truck driver, and that Belakhdim was dragged for about ten metres after being struck.

After fleeing the scene, the driver of the truck was tracked down by surveillance footage from the warehouse, AGI reported.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he was "very saddened" by the death.

"It's necessary that light is immediately shed on the incident," he said, upon his arrival in Barcelona for a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.