Italian Trade Unions to Hold General Railroad Strike After High-Speed Train Accident

Italian railroad worker trade unions announced on Thursday plans to hold a general strike in light of an accident in which a high-speed train derailed earlier in the day, leaving its two drivers dead and 31 people injured

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Italian railroad worker trade unions announced on Thursday plans to hold a general strike in light of an accident in which a high-speed train derailed earlier in the day, leaving its two drivers dead and 31 people injured.

The accident occurred at 5:35 a.m. local time (04:35 GMT) after the train had departed from Milan, according to media. The causes of the accident are being investigated.

The strike will begin at noon local time (11:00 GMT) on Friday and last about two hours. According to the trade unions' information, representatives of all of the companies in the industry, working both at the national and local levels, are expected to participate.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his condolences over the death of the two railroad workers and called for quick action in determining the causes of the incident so that the right to safe transportation is ensured for citizens.