Italian Train Workers Holding Strike Across Nation

Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:51 PM

Another strike by transportation workers is being held in Italy, this time organized by major train companies, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Another strike by transportation workers is being held in Italy, this time organized by major train companies, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Train companies Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord have announced they would have interruptions in their service. All regions of Italy, except for Piedmont and Liguria, will be affected.

According to Italian State Railways (FSI), high-speed trains will travel on schedule throughout the day.

However, regional and suburban train services will be guaranteed only from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time (04:00-07:00 GMT) and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Leonardo Express shuttle will guarantee connections between Termini station and Fiumicino airport in Rome, while shuttle buses will provide access to Milan's Malpensa airport.

On Monday, the Alitalia airline employees went on strike, leading to 137 flight cancellations. On Thursday, a public transport strike took place in Milan.

