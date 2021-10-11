UrduPoint.com

Italian Transport Workers, Civil Servants Hold Nationwide 24-Hour Strike

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) A 24-hour nationwide strike by transport workers and civil servants is taking place in Italy at the initiative of the Confederation of Basic Committees (Cobas) and a number of other trade unions.

The strike is being held to protest "the policies of the Italian government and the European Union, which shift the entire burden of the crisis onto the shoulders of workers, creating exceptional benefits only for the ruling class and financial authorities," Cobas said in a statement.

Trade unions demand that the authorities stop layoffs in a crisis, abandon the mandatory introduction of the so-called green pass (electronic COVID certificates) at work, as well as take specific measures to support a number of sectors of the national economy, in particular the transport industry.

The strike affected the transportation sector heavily. Alitalia has already notified passengers of the cancellation of 127 national and international flights on Monday and 11 more flights on Tuesday.

In addition, Italian railway workers have been on strike since Sunday evening. Despite this, the management of Trenitalia announced that all high-speed and fast trains will depart and arrive according to schedule.

On the occasion of the general strike, a trade union demonstration is now taking place in the center of Rome to protest against the government's economic policy. 

