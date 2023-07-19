Open Menu

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due To Abnormal Heat

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Maurizio Landini, the general secretary of the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL), on Tuesday urged the Italian Labor Ministry to take urgent measures to ensure safe working conditions in the abnormal heat that has engulfed the Apennines.

"The heat wave that has gripped our country dangerously increases the risks to the health and safety of women and men workers and, unfortunately, has already caused two deaths in recent days. This is unacceptable," Landini said.

"We asked our workplace representatives to request urgent meetings from companies to agree on necessary temporary changes in work organization, revision of work shifts and schedules, starting with those situations that are most affected by exposure to exceptionally high temperatures, even if it means time off," the CGIL head added.

The Italian Health Ministry announced the highest "red" level of weather danger on Tuesday in 20 of the 27 largest Italian cities, including Rome, Bologna, Naples, Venice, Palermo, Messina and Cagliari. This level of alert amounts to an emergency situation in which there are serious health risks for all people, regardless of age and health condition.

On Monday, the Italian Health Ministry sent a circular letter to all the regions of the country regarding emergency measures to be taken due to the heat wave that Italy has been experiencing lately.

The measures include, in particular, the round-the-clock operation of local outpatient clinics on all days of the week, including weekends and holidays, increasing the staff of on-duty services in all medical institutions as well as resuming the work of regional continuous healthcare offices.

