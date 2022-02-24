UrduPoint.com

Italian Unions To Hold Protest In Rome On Saturday Over Situation In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 09:40 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Italy's three largest trade unions announced plans to hold a protest in Rome over the situation in Ukraine on Saturday.

"It is necessary to stop the war in Ukraine and launch a true peace process by urgently activating all political and diplomatic channels," the Italian General Confederation of Labor, Italian Confederation of Workers' Trade Unions, and Italian Labor Union said in a joint statement.

The unions condemned Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and humanitarian protection for civilians. They also expressed their solidarity with the working people of Ukraine.

"Today, it is clear as never before that peace and rejection of war should be a priority of the Italian, European and global political agenda. The European Union, inspired by its foundational principles, should act in defense of peace and democracy," the unions stated.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

