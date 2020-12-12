Italian Volunteer Becomes Holder of Russian Passport After Asking Putin for Citizenship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Italian volunteer Valerio Dzanetti, who recently asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for citizenship, has been granted a Russian passport, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Saturday.

On December 5, Putin in a video address to the We Are Together national movement greeted its participants on the International Volunteer Day.

During the video conference, Dzanetti, who has been living and working in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk for the past eight years, asked the president for the Russian passport.

"Today, on the Day of the Russian Constitution, the volunteer from Italy, Valerio Dzanetti accepted Russian citizenship ... The new Russian citizen thanked President Vladimir Putin, the state authorities and police officers for making his dream come true so fast," Volk said.

The spokeswoman added that the man had applied for citizenship as a Russian speaker.