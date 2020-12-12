UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Volunteer Becomes Holder Of Russian Passport After Asking Putin For Citizenship

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Italian Volunteer Becomes Holder of Russian Passport After Asking Putin for Citizenship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Italian volunteer Valerio Dzanetti, who recently asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for citizenship, has been granted a Russian passport, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Saturday.

On December 5, Putin in a video address to the We Are Together national movement greeted its participants on the International Volunteer Day.

During the video conference, Dzanetti, who has been living and working in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk for the past eight years, asked the president for the Russian passport.

"Today, on the Day of the Russian Constitution, the volunteer from Italy, Valerio Dzanetti accepted Russian citizenship ... The new Russian citizen thanked President Vladimir Putin, the state authorities and police officers for making his dream come true so fast," Volk said.

The spokeswoman added that the man had applied for citizenship as a Russian speaker.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Russia Man Vladimir Putin Krasnoyarsk Italy December Citizenship National University From

Recent Stories

UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth ..

35 minutes ago

Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

38 minutes ago

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held ..

38 minutes ago

DC for strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs ..

38 minutes ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

38 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in 13 city areas

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.