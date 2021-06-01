Italians aghast as notorious mafia killer released

Italians reacted with dismay Tuesday at the release from prison of an infamous mafia boss who assassinated Italy's most famous prosecutor and dissolved a boy's body in acid, among other crimes

Giovanni Brusca, 64, was released Monday from Rome's Rebibbia prison after serving a 25-year sentence, during which he became a state's witness.

He will now serve four years of probation.

"Brusca freed -- the cruelest boss," wrote La Repubblica daily.

Brusca was a key figure within the Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian mafia group.

He detonated the bomb that killed Giovanni Falcone, Italy's legendary prosecuting magistrate who dedicated his career to overthrowing the mafia, in 1992.

Falcone's wife and three bodyguards were also killed in the attack after their car drove over a section of highway outside Palermo where 400 kilos (882 Pounds) of explosives were hidden, detonated by Brusca nearby.

The wife of one of the bodyguards killed, Tina Montinaro, told Repubblica she was "indignant" at Brusca's release.