Italians Go to Polls in Municipal Elections

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Italians in more than a thousand cities, towns and villages across the country went to the polls on Sunday morning to elect mayors and municipal councilors.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. (5:00 GMT) in Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Bologna, Rimini and the southern Calabria province. More than 12 million Italians are eligible to cast ballots.

All eyes are on the polls in the capital and other major cities. A mayoral candidate needs to secure 50% of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff. The second round will be held from October 17-18.

Polling stations will close at 3 p.m. on Monday. Coronavirus restrictions are being enforced, including mandatory mask wear and distance keeping. People who do not have a digital COVID-19 pass are allowed to vote.