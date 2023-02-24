Italians' Opposition to Weapons Supply to Ukraine Up by 3% in 2 Months - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The share of Italians opposing weapons supplies to Ukraine has increased from 42% in December to 45% in February, a poll conducted by Ipsos Institute, commissioned by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, showed on Friday.

The survey also demonstrated that fewer people tended to support arms shipments to Kiev, with just 34% of respondents in favor of these supplies in February, versus 36% in December.

Different opinions on the issue were seen among supporters of various political parties in Italy. In particular, 55% of voters of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord are against military assistance to Ukraine, as shown by the poll.

Voters of the opposition Democratic Party and Silvio Berlusconi's ruling Forza Italia are most favorable toward weapon deliveries to Kiev, with 52% and 51% of supporters of these two parties backing arms supplies.

Around half of respondents (49%) expressed their concern over the economic consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, with the share of those who are worried about the military implications of the conflict growing from 19% in December to 26% two months later, the poll demonstrated.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 adults aged 18 and older from February 21-23.