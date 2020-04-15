UrduPoint.com
Italians Question Merits Of Virus Testing

Wed 15th April 2020

Italians question merits of virus testing

Testing is being held up as the world's best bet for ending the economically crippling -- and emotionally draining -- coronavirus lockdown

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Testing is being held up as the world's best bet for ending the economically crippling -- and emotionally draining -- coronavirus lockdown.

But some doctors at the Italian epicenter of the health crisis doubt that countries can test their way out of confinement.

"It is a nonsense," Milan's Polytechnic Institute professor Davide Manca said.

"Conceptually, I am sceptical." The reason for Manca's scepticism is plain to see in the math.

Milan's Lombardy region has 10 million people and 11,142 officially registered COVID-19 deaths.

The economically vibrant area the size of Belgium has been under one of the world's strictest lockdowns since early March.

Few regions need testing more.

Yet Lombardy has been conducting just 6,500 tests daily over the past 10 days.

Manca estimates it would take more than five years for everyone in Lombardy to get tested just once.

"And you need people tested every 15 days for it to have any meaning," Manca said in a phone interview.

"Even if you raise that number 10 times, that would still take 200 days for one test. That's six or seven months."

