Italians Rally For Peace In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 07:40 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) A rally against Western sanctions imposed on Russia and Italy's weapons supplies to Ukraine was held in the Italian capital of Rome, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

About a hundred demonstrators gathered in the Santi Apostoli square in the center of Rome on Saturday. Some were calling for Italy's withdrawal from the European Union and NATO, others were protesting against the government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We are convinced that the lifting of sanctions against Russia and the end of this useless conflict is an urgent need. Our vision is to restore relations with our Russian friends and work for the good of the world," one demonstrator told Sputnik.

The demonstrators believe that Rome's pro-EU policy and confrontation with Russia have led to detrimental economic consequences for the Italian population, which is now suffering because of Washington's plan to deprive Europe of such a reliable energy supplier as Russia.

Rallies against the Ukraine conflict were held in several other Italian cities on Saturday. In Genoa, more than 2,000 people took to the streets; protesters calling for peace in Ukraine also gathered in Pisa, Milan, Florence, and Lecce.

