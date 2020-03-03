UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italians Sickened By French 'Pizza Corona' Gag

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:34 PM

Italians sickened by French 'Pizza Corona' gag

Virus-hit Italy was outraged Tuesday over a mock advert shown on a French television channel for "corona pizza", in which a coughing chef hacks green phlegm onto the country's national dish

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Virus-hit Italy was outraged Tuesday over a mock advert shown on a French television channel for "corona pizza", in which a coughing chef hacks green phlegm onto the country's national dish.

Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio slammed the 10-second gag on the satirical Groland programme on Canal+, in which the red tomato base, white mozzarella and green mucus make up the colours of the national flag, as "bad taste and unacceptable".

Globally, more than 3,100 people have died of the coronavirus and over 90,000 have been infected.

Italy is the worst-hit in Europe, with 52 deaths and over 2,000 people infected.

"Here's the new Italian pizza, which is going to spread around the world," the fake advert says.

Countries from Britain to China and France have reported cases of people bringing the virus back with them from Italy.

"Making fun of the Italians like that, with the Coronavirus emergency we are facing, is profoundly disrespectful", Di Maio said, adding that he had ordered the Italian embassy in Paris to voice Rome's displeasure.

He insisted the media were "morally obliged" not to spread disinformation, saying the Italian economy was paying the price.

The tourism sector in Italy has been hit particularly hard, with lots of airlines cutting or reducing flights to the north, where the outbreak is concentrated, and hotels reporting widespread cancellations while monuments and museums lie eerily empty.

- 'Stab in the back' - Italy's agricultural minister Teresa Bellanova slammed the video as "shameful and horrifying".

"This is not satire, it's an insult to an entire nation," she said, demanding Canal+ apologise immediately.

"As the European and international authorities have repeatedly stated, it is not transmitted through food," she said.

Despite that, Di Maio said unspecified countries had "called for a 'virus free' label on Italian products" -- which was absurd.

The French joke also bombed with Italian farmers' association Coldiretti.

It slammed it a "stab in the back" for the Made in Italy industry, worth some five billion Euros ($5.5 billion) in exports to France, the second largest market after Germany.

The pestilent pizza ploy was a "petty and instrumental attack" on a market rival, it said.

The two countries historically compete on wine, cheese and bubbles, with Prosecco giving Champagne a run for its money.

The Alpine neighbours have long had turbulent relations, with Italy often bridling at perceived French smugness.

The last time the neighbours swapped outright insults was under Italy's populist government, when political and diplomatic dialogue effectively ground to a halt.

But Di Maio opted Tuesday for the moral high ground, inviting the video's makers "to come and eat pizza in Italy, a pizza like they have never eaten in their lives".

Related Topics

Attack World Exports Europe China France Died Germany Paris Rome Alpine Price Italy Money Market Moral Media TV From Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to open 9th International Government ..

51 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on progress o ..

1 hour ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will boost local tourism, econo ..

1 hour ago

DHA medical labs receive accreditation from the Co ..

1 hour ago

Protective measures afoot for Wildlife: Ziaullah L ..

2 minutes ago

N. Korean leader Kim's sister condemns South over ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.