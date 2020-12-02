UrduPoint.com
Italians To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Free Of Charge - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 07:30 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Italians will receive coronavirus vaccine shots free of charge, with the shipments of the first doses expected in January, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday.

"The vaccine procurement will be centralized. It will be distributed free of charge to all Italians. A vaccine is a public good that all people, women and men, have the right to, regardless of their income and place of residence or work," Speranza said, presenting the COVID-19 vaccination plan in the parliament's upper house.

According to the minister, Italian authorities are not going to make the vaccination mandatory, but hope the country to develop collective immunity as soon as possible.

"During the [vaccination] campaign, we will assess the level of participation of citizens," he added, noting that Italy would likely get the first doses in January.

In early 2021, the country will receive over 202 million vaccine doses, which will be sufficient to vaccinate the entire population, even if it is a two-dose jab, he specified.

"We have signed all the contracts that the European Union has secured, we do not want to risk having only one vaccine," Speranza said.

Speaking about current coronavirus restrictions, he urged against "mistaking the first ray of the sun for a disappeared danger." According to the minister, if one lowers vigilance and falls into self-deception, "the third wave of infections will be around the corner."

