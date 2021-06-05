UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy 2nd In EU In Terms Of Citizens Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:01 PM

Italy 2nd in EU in Terms of Citizens Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Authorities

Italy is second only to Germany when it comes to the number of citizens fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease in Europe, with the record 600,000 doses administered by the country on Friday alone, the office of the COVID-19 commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo announced on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Italy is second only to Germany when it comes to the number of citizens fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease in Europe, with the record 600,000 doses administered by the country on Friday alone, the office of the COVID-19 commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo announced on Saturday.

According to the health authorities, Italy has fully vaccinated over 12.7 million people, 22.48 percent of the population over 12. The country has administered more than 37 million doses. Meanwhile, Germany says it has fully vaccinated over 17.2 million people, with a total of more than 54.

2 million administered doses.

"One of the key factors of the increase in the number of administered jabs is the increase of the number of vaccination stations, which is currently at 2,666. Also, we should add to them over 800 stations set up by enterprises, companies and other economic actors," the office said in a statement.

Italy launched its vaccination drive on December 27 and aspires to have 80 percent of the population immune by late September. The European country expects approximately 20 million doses to arrive within June.

Related Topics

Europe Germany Italy June September December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HFZA, Bee’ah renew strategic partnership

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 57 more lives in Punjab

4 minutes ago

Curfew gives French Open headache over night sessi ..

4 minutes ago

Women’s High Performance Camp shifted to Karachi

51 minutes ago

Advance Telecom appointed as TECNO’s new distrib ..

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Libyan Chairman of Presidential ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.