Italy 2nd in EU in Terms of Citizens Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Italy is second only to Germany when it comes to the number of citizens fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease in Europe, with the record 600,000 doses administered by the country on Friday alone, the office of the COVID-19 commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo announced on Saturday.

According to the health authorities, Italy has fully vaccinated over 12.7 million people, 22.48 percent of the population over 12. The country has administered more than 37 million doses. Meanwhile, Germany says it has fully vaccinated over 17.2 million people, with a total of more than 54.

2 million administered doses.

"One of the key factors of the increase in the number of administered jabs is the increase of the number of vaccination stations, which is currently at 2,666. Also, we should add to them over 800 stations set up by enterprises, companies and other economic actors," the office said in a statement.

Italy launched its vaccination drive on December 27 and aspires to have 80 percent of the population immune by late September. The European country expects approximately 20 million doses to arrive within June.