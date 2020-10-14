UrduPoint.com
Italy Aims To Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Russia - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:53 PM

Italy Aims to Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Russia - Foreign Minister

Italy wants to further strengthen Moscow-Rome bilateral cooperation and frequent meetings between high-ranking officials prove it, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday after a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Italy wants to further strengthen Moscow-Rome bilateral cooperation and frequent meetings between high-ranking officials prove it, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday after a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"Our meetings today demonstrate Italy's willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Meetings in the framework of the [Russia-Italy] Council of Cooperation and our meeting today with you, minister [Lavrov] also show it," Di Maio said.

The top Italian diplomat also said that the Italian and Russian people are bound by friendship, "that started a long time ago." According to Di Maio, friendship is beneficial for both sides and for business relations.

The foreign minister added that Rome wants to promote cooperation with Russia in the response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and related economic crisis in light of Italy's upcoming G20 chairmanship next year.

