Italy Air Force Extends Aerial Refueling Contract By 2 Years At Paris Air Show - Boeing

Italy Air Force Extends Aerial Refueling Contract by 2 Years at Paris Air Show - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Italian Air Force has signed a two-year extension of a contract to support its fleet of KC-767A aerial refueling planes, the first international tanker capable of servicing the F-35 and other fifth generation fighter jets, Boeing announced on Friday.

"The KC-767A has been the first international tanker to be certified for aerial refueling of fifth generation aircraft," Boeing said in a press release. "The ItAF [Italian Air Force] utilized a Boeing built and maintained KC-767A tanker on June 13 and 14, 2019 to successfully ferry by refueling an Italian built F-35B fighter en route from Italy to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina.

The two-year contract extension was announced at the Paris Air Show, the release said.

ItAF KC-767A aircraft are equipped with two wing aerial refueling pods, a centerline hose drum unit, a refueling boom and universal aerial slipway installations for boom refueling, the release said.

As a partner in the F-35 Lightning II program, Italian industry will help support the F-35 for more than 30 years, from the production of parts and the final assembly of aircraft to regional sustainment work, according to a website by F-35 manufacturer Lockheed-Martin.

