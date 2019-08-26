UrduPoint.com
Italy Aligned With EU Partners On Russia Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi has denied that his country is isolated from the rest of EU countries when it comes to the push to maintain sanctions on Russia, in an interview out Monday

"It has been said that we have isolated ourselves on the sanctions against Russia, while in reality we have always been aligned with our partners," he told the Corriere della Sera daily.

The European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia for its alleged role in the war in eastern Ukraine, a claim Moscow denied.

The restrictions have been rolled over every six months despite mounting costs to both EU and Russian businesses.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's League party which until recently was part of the ruling coalition, has warned that sanctions hurt Italian exports. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said last year that Italy respected European solidarity but wanted to see an end to sanctions as soon as possible.

