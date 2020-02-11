UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Allocates Over $325Mln To Support Producers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Di Maio

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:59 PM

Italy Allocates Over $325Mln to Support Producers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Di Maio

The Italian authorities have committed approximately 300 million euros ($325 million) to support manufacturers that are suffering losses due to complications in international trade caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview published on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Italian authorities have committed approximately 300 million Euros ($325 million) to support manufacturers that are suffering losses due to complications in international trade caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview published on Tuesday.

"It is clear that our manufacturers must overcome many challenges in difficult conditions amid the emergency situation with coronavirus. Therefore, for the year of 2020, we have allocated approximately 300 million [euros], which, through the agency for the promotion of Italian enterprises abroad [ICE-Agenzia], will help finance 'Made in Italy' production," Di Maio told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

Made in Italy is a government-supported campaign aimed at promoting and protecting Italian products and their authenticity abroad.

The official also said that exports accounted for 32 percent of Italy's GDP and were a strategic priority for the foreign ministry.

Big players in the Italian export market may have already experienced some problems due to the panic around the virus, the newspaper reported, citing Massimo Forino, the head of Assolatte, the Italian association of manufacturers of milk and dairy products.

The new strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and has since spread to at least 25 countries. In China alone, the virus has already left more than 1,000 people dead and over 42,000 infected.

Italy has suspended all flights to China, and declared a state of emergency in late January to prevent the virus from spreading to the country. As of now, Italy has confirmed 3 coronavirus cases on its soil.

Related Topics

Dead Exports China Wuhan Italy January May December 2020 Market All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World ..

34 seconds ago

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia o ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

24 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

32 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Maritime Security Agenc ..

36 minutes ago

Power suspension schedule in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.