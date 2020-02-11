Italy Allocates Over $325Mln to Support Producers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Di Maio

The Italian authorities have committed approximately 300 million euros ($325 million) to support manufacturers that are suffering losses due to complications in international trade caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview published on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Italian authorities have committed approximately 300 million Euros ($325 million) to support manufacturers that are suffering losses due to complications in international trade caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview published on Tuesday.

"It is clear that our manufacturers must overcome many challenges in difficult conditions amid the emergency situation with coronavirus. Therefore, for the year of 2020, we have allocated approximately 300 million [euros], which, through the agency for the promotion of Italian enterprises abroad [ICE-Agenzia], will help finance 'Made in Italy' production," Di Maio told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

Made in Italy is a government-supported campaign aimed at promoting and protecting Italian products and their authenticity abroad.

The official also said that exports accounted for 32 percent of Italy's GDP and were a strategic priority for the foreign ministry.

Big players in the Italian export market may have already experienced some problems due to the panic around the virus, the newspaper reported, citing Massimo Forino, the head of Assolatte, the Italian association of manufacturers of milk and dairy products.

The new strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and has since spread to at least 25 countries. In China alone, the virus has already left more than 1,000 people dead and over 42,000 infected.

Italy has suspended all flights to China, and declared a state of emergency in late January to prevent the virus from spreading to the country. As of now, Italy has confirmed 3 coronavirus cases on its soil.