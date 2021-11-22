UrduPoint.com

Italy Allowed 60,000 Migrants To Enter EU In Past Year - Russian Foreign Ministry

Italy has allowed 60,000 illegal migrants to enter the EU in the last year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

"3,000 Iraqis have allegedly become a global threat to the European Union's existence. Italy allows more people from different countries within a few days. Italy has allowed 60,000 migrants to enter the country over the past year, according to Italian law enforcement agencies," Zakharova said during a media forum at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

Migrants enter Italy illegally, while those stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border entered Belarus legally, Zakharova added.

Over the past few weeks, thousands of migrants from the middle East have amassed at the border between Belarus and Poland in hope to enter the European Union. Poland strengthened their border guard and deployed the military to prevent illegal border crossings. Warsaw accuses Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, but the Belarusian government denies the allegation.

Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have been reporting an influx of migrants from Belarus since summer, claiming it was orchestrated by Minsk in retaliation for EU sanctions over alleged human rights violations in the country. The EU has in turn adopted a new package of sanctions on Belarus over the matter.

