Italy Allows Migrant Minors Off Blocked Coastguard Vessel

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:15 PM

Italy on Monday said 16 minors rescued in the Mediterranean could leave a coastguard vessel, with over 100 migrants still stuck on the ship despite a deal with Germany to take some in

"Green light for the disembarkation of 16 people who say they are minors (all aged between 15 and 17 years old)", Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said of the vessel docked in Sicily.

Some 140 migrants, who had set off from Libya in two rickety boats, were picked up by Italian patrols on Thursday night and transferred to the coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti.

The Gregoretti was allowed to dock in Augusta, but Rome said no-one -- including the crew -- could get off until other European countries agreed to take in those saved during the perilous Mediterranean crossing.

A spokesman for the German interior ministry said Berlin had "signalled to the European Commission on Friday that it was prepared to take in some of the migrants", without specifying how many.

The Gregoretti operation took place on the same day that at least 115 other migrants were feared drowned in a shipwreck off Libya -- the Mediterranean's deadliest tragedy this year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Several migrants aboard the Gregoretti have already been evacuated for medical attention, including a seven-month pregnant woman, her two children and her partner.

