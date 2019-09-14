Italy Allows Ocean Viking Vessel With 82 Migrants to Dock at Lampedusa - Rescue Agency

Italy has allowed Ocean Viking rescue vessel with 82 migrants on board to dick at Lampedusa Island, the European Organization for the Rescue of Lives at Sea (SOS Mediterranee) said on Saturday

"The #OceanViking just received instruction from Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) of Rome to proceed to Lampedusa, Italy, which has been designated as Place of Safety for the 82 survivors rescued in two operations," the organization said on Twitter.

According to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, a special agreement between France, Germany, Portugal and Luxembourg has allowed the migrants to disembark in Lampedusa.