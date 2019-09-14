UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Allows Ocean Viking Vessel With 82 Migrants To Dock At Lampedusa - Rescue Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

Italy Allows Ocean Viking Vessel With 82 Migrants to Dock at Lampedusa - Rescue Agency

Italy has allowed Ocean Viking rescue vessel with 82 migrants on board to dick at Lampedusa Island, the European Organization for the Rescue of Lives at Sea (SOS Mediterranee) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Italy has allowed Ocean Viking rescue vessel with 82 migrants on board to dick at Lampedusa Island, the European Organization for the Rescue of Lives at Sea (SOS Mediterranee) said on Saturday.

"The #OceanViking just received instruction from Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) of Rome to proceed to Lampedusa, Italy, which has been designated as Place of Safety for the 82 survivors rescued in two operations," the organization said on Twitter.

According to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, a special agreement between France, Germany, Portugal and Luxembourg has allowed the migrants to disembark in Lampedusa.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Twitter France Germany Rome Luxembourg Italy Portugal Somali Shilling From Agreement

Recent Stories

Trump Says Discussed Possibility of US-Israel Defe ..

32 seconds ago

Post hajj flights operation to conclude on Sunday

13 minutes ago

Real Madrid hang on for win after Benzema brillian ..

13 minutes ago

Singapore air 'unhealthy' ahead of F1 race

13 minutes ago

Some Protesters Detained As New Clashes Erupt in H ..

13 minutes ago

Former Head of European Orthodox Archdiocese Joins ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.