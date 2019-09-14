UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Allows Rescue Ship To Disembark Migrants In Lampedusa: Charity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 03:08 PM

Italy allows rescue ship to disembark migrants in Lampedusa: charity

Italy has agreed to allow rescue ship Ocean Viking to disembark 82 migrants in the southern port of Lampedusa, the SOS Mediterrannee charity which runs the vessel said Saturday.

Paris, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Italy has agreed to allow rescue ship Ocean Viking to disembark 82 migrants in the southern port of Lampedusa, the SOS Mediterrannee charity which runs the vessel said Saturday.

"An ad hoc European agreement between Italy, France, Germany, Portugal and Luxembourg has been reached to allow the landing," tweeted French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, referring to the division of the migrants between the five countries.

"We now need to agree on a genuine temporary European mechanism." Castaner added.

Related Topics

Interior Minister France Germany Luxembourg Italy Portugal Somali Shilling Agreement

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision forming Abu Dhab ..

56 minutes ago

ADX distributes over AED25 ‎billion in cash divi ..

1 hour ago

Key EU ministers ignore budget rule revamp for Ita ..

3 minutes ago

Seven People Killed, 20 Injured in Road Accident i ..

3 minutes ago

Row over Greek police raids in bohemian Athens dis ..

3 minutes ago

Man loses life in accident in Jamshoro

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.