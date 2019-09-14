Italy allows rescue ship to disembark migrants in Lampedusa: charity

(@FahadShabbir)

Italy has agreed to allow rescue ship Ocean Viking to disembark 82 migrants in the southern port of Lampedusa, the SOS Mediterrannee charity which runs the vessel said Saturday.

"An ad hoc European agreement between Italy, France, Germany, Portugal and Luxembourg has been reached to allow the landing," tweeted French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, referring to the division of the migrants between the five countries.

"We now need to agree on a genuine temporary European mechanism." Castaner added.