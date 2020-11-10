UrduPoint.com
Italy Already Ordered Shipments Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Late October - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Italian authorities had reached an agreement with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in late October on the delivery of 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, media reported Tuesday.

Pfizer made headlines  on Monday when it announced that it had concluded phase three vaccine trials with a 90 percent success rate.

According to seminal newspaper La Repubblica, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza held virtual talks with company executives to negotiate details of vaccine distribution in early 2021.

The Italian military will be mobilized to distribute the vaccines to frontline workers in hospitals and care homes as well as citizens in the risk category starting January 20 next year, the newspaper reported.

If successful, the 3.4 million doses can immunize some 1.

7 million people in Italy, since individuals will require two doses of the vaccine to be effective.

Italy is set to secure some 13.5 percent of the company's shipment allocated for Europe, seeking to vaccine some 1.7 million people, La Repubblica reported.

Separately, Italy is currently hosting phase three trials for the vaccine candidate of UK-based firm AstraZeneca which is set to end in January 2021. A successful conclusion of that study may immediately allow another 1.5 million people to be vaccinated.

Italy was the first epicenter of COVID-19 in Europe and its health care system bore the brunt of its unimpeded spread. It was the first country outside China to impose a nationwide lockdown. Authorities have so far registered just under one million cases in total and 41,750 deaths from the disease.

