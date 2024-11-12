Open Menu

Italy And Lufthansa Reach Deal On ITA Airways Stake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Italy and Lufthansa reach deal on ITA Airways stake

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Italian government and Lufthansa reached a deal on the sale of a stake in flag carrier ITA Airways to the German airline, Rome announced Monday evening, hours before a midnight deadline to present the agreement to European regulators.

Both sides had been locked in tough negotiations on the price and terms of the deal, which will need to be cleared by the European Commission, the EU's antitrust regulator, to ensure fair competition.

Italian media reported that Lufthansa had asked for a 10 million euro discount on the 325 million euro ($346 million) purchase price of a 49 percent stake, which was refused by the government and led to stalled negotiations.

The sale comes after Lufthansa first bought a 41 percent stake in ITA in May 2023, also for 325 million Euros, with the right to increase its stake to 100 percent in the medium term.

On Wednesday, Italian Economic Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said the additional 49 percent stake would be sold for the same price.

"The economic conditions envisaged have not changed with respect to the agreement already signed," his office said in a statement, referring to the first deal.

Giorgetti also agreed to the European Commission's demands that a series of take-off and landing slots be transferred to other airlines to safeguard competition.

The German carrier had pointed to ITA's expected drop in value in the last quarter of 2024 as the reason for its discount request.

But an Italian government source told AFP last Tuesday that "Italy is not selling off its airline".

Faced with an impasse over the sale price, Giorgetti refused last Monday to sign a package of commitments concerning the deal to Brussels, unlike Lufthansa.

Related Topics

German Sale Brussels Rome Ita Same Price Italy Euro May Media Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakista ..

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..

9 hours ago
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspensi ..

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

9 hours ago
 PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrociti ..

PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities

9 hours ago
 German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

9 hours ago
 Standing Committee on interior calls for action on ..

Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..

9 hours ago
 Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages ..

Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam

9 hours ago
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen ..

CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming

9 hours ago
 PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate ..

PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit

9 hours ago
 'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opene ..

'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener

9 hours ago
 Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high

Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high

10 hours ago
 Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields in ..

Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields initial commitment of $20 millio ..

10 hours ago
 Standing Committee on Narcotics Control addresses ..

Standing Committee on Narcotics Control addresses rising drug abuse and cross-bo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World