Italy Announces New $10.6Mln Aid for Ukrainian Population - Foreign Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Italy will allocate 10 million Euros ($10.6 million) in aid for the Ukrainian civilian population, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"(At the Paris donor conference) we were talking about providing assistance to the civilian population. Italy has decided to allocate another 10 million euros," Tajani said in parliament on the sidelines of an event on the Sakharov prize.

The minister added that Italy had already sent more than 50 tonnes of electrical equipment to Ukraine.

The Paris donor conference for Ukraine took place on Tuesday and raised about $1 billion, according to the French Foreign Ministry.

In November the Italian government promised to provide Ukraine with technological assistance in restoring the work of its power grids ahead of winter in order to ensure that the cold period did not become a tragedy for the Ukrainian people.