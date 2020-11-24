UrduPoint.com
Italy Announces Temporary Ban On Mink Farming

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed a decree on Monday banning mink farming until at least March, amid fears that coronavirus mutations may affect vaccine efficacy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed a decree on Monday banning mink farming until at least March, amid fears that coronavirus mutations may affect vaccine efficacy.

"If there is suspected infection, relevant local authorities are to seize the farm, block the movement of animals...

and start an epidemiological investigation," the Health Ministry said in a press release.

Italy has a small population of farmed mink compared to other EU countries, the health authority said, but the government has decided to adopt the policy of maximum precaution.

Millions of farmed mink have been culled across Europe after Denmark confirmed that over 200 people had been infected with mink-related coronavirus strains, including 12 people who developed a lower sensitivity to COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies.

