Italy arrests 13 over suspect Milan metro tenders

Italian police arrested 13 people Tuesday, including a senior figure at Milan's public transport company, over bribes allegedly paid for city metro contracts worth 150 million euros, city prosecutors said

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Italian police arrested 13 people Tuesday, including a senior figure at Milan's public transport company, over bribes allegedly paid for city metro contracts worth 150 million euros, city prosecutors said.

Senior figures at Alstom Ferroviaria and Siemens Mobility were among those detained as part of the investigation into eight suspect contracts in the northern city.

Those detained are being investigated for offences including criminal conspiracy, corruption, fixing auctions and misappropriation of public funds, the prosecutor's statement said.

The tenders concerned contracts for the maintenance of telecommunications equipment and automatically signalling systems on two metro lines.

Investigators are looking at 30 people and eight businesses and prosecutors have also issued search warrants as part of the investigation.

Paolo Bellini, an executive at the Milan public transport company ATM is suspected of having received 125,000 Euros ($140,000) in bribes between 2018 and 2019.