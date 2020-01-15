UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Arrests Dozens Over Mafia Scam Of EU Funds

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:29 PM

Italy arrests dozens over Mafia scam of EU funds

Italian police said on Wednesday they had dismantled a massive Mafia operation in Sicily which had been defrauding the European Union of millions of euros in funds destined to farmers

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Italian police said on Wednesday they had dismantled a massive Mafia operation in Sicily which had been defrauding the European Union of millions of Euros in funds destined to farmers.

At total of 94 people were arrested in early morning raids, the public prosecutor in Messina said in a statement.

Those arrested included the heads of two Mafia families, a notary, entrepreneurs and public administrators charged with helping farmers access funds.

Related Topics

Police European Union Messina Million

Recent Stories

No Decisions to Limit Flights to Mideast Made Yet ..

1 minute ago

German GDP growth slows to 0.6% in 2019: official ..

1 minute ago

Chinese Spring Gala Festival tomorrow

1 minute ago

India, Russia Need to Join Forces in High-Tech Sec ..

1 minute ago

Arada reports 33% growth in sales during full-year ..

15 minutes ago

NYUAD alumnus wins Zayed Sustainability Prize for ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.