Italy arrests dozens over Mafia scam of EU funds

Italian police said on Wednesday they had dismantled a massive Mafia operation in Sicily which had been defrauding the European Union of millions of euros in funds destined to farmers

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Italian police said on Wednesday they had dismantled a massive Mafia operation in Sicily which had been defrauding the European Union of millions of Euros in funds destined to farmers.

At total of 94 people were arrested in early morning raids, the public prosecutor in Messina said in a statement.

Those arrested included the heads of two Mafia families, a notary, entrepreneurs and public administrators charged with helping farmers access funds.