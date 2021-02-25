Italy Averages 100,000 Vaccinations Daily But COVID-19 Cases Growing Amid New Variants

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Italy has averaged around 100,000 vaccinations daily this week but new variants of the coronavirus continue to drive up transmission numbers in several regions, media reported Thursday.

"Since Monday, February 22, over 100,000 administrations [of the jab] have been carried out on average per day and yesterday. Wednesday, February 24, the peak of 102,433 doses was reached," COVID-19 emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri said, as quoted by the Ansa news agency.

The official described the rate as "reassuring," noting that the number of those who have received the first shot is approaching 4 million.

Daily cases have meanwhile resurged in Italy amid the spread of new COVID-19 variants, such as the UK strain, the news outlet reported, citing health foundation GIMBE.

According to GIMBE, daily cases have risen by nearly 10 percent over the past week. In 41 out of Italy's 107 provinces, the rise has exceeded 20 percent.

The health foundation calls for "rigorous" and targeted restrictions in areas with sudden rises in infections.