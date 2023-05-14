ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Italy is ready to consider any proposals that would bring peace to Ukraine, but it firmly backs Kiev's 10-point "peace formula" as the only feasible peace plan, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Rome on Saturday for talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Sergio Mattarella and the Catholic leader, Pope Francis.

"Italy is ready to listen to any proposal that could end the conflict, but our position (as well as that of Europe and NATO) is clear: we support Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan. No one can imagine a solution that Kiev does not share. Otherwise we would be talking not about peace, but about the defeat of Ukraine," Tajani told La Stampa newspaper.

When asked if the United States dictates the rules of "warfare" to Italy, Tajani responded that Rome is waging "no war."

"We have no military fighting on the battlefield. We are sending electrical supplies so people do not die of cold, as well as assistance of all kinds ” food, financial and strategic, like building green corridors to let wheat through," he said.

The top diplomat also stressed the need to prevent the use of nuclear weapons, including tactical ones, in Ukraine at all costs, and create a nuclear security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Tajani added that he knew nothing about the Vatican's peace plan on Ukraine.

During a press conference on April 30 after his visit to Hungary, Pope Francis said that the Vatican was involved in a secret mission to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Holy See will be able to tell about it only later, when it becomes public. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was not aware of the Vatican's mission.

Zelenskyy unveiled his "peace formula" plan in November 2022. Ukraine wants to get its territorial integrity restored, give energy security guarantees and swap all captured military personnel, among other demands. Russia has repeatedly argued that it is all in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into consideration the facts on the ground, but Zelenskyy has ruled out the ceasefire option.