Italy Bans Entry From 13 Countries With High Levels of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed a temporary ban on entry from 13 countries with a high spread of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, a decree signed earlier in the day prohibits entry and transit of those who visited or traveled through Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru, Kuwait and the Dominican Republic in the previous 14 days.

"The pandemic is in its most acute phase across the world," the minister said in a statement.

Italy has confirmed a total of 242,363 cases, with a death toll of 34,926.