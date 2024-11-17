Italy Beat Japan To Reach BJK Cup Semi-finals
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Italy became the first team to qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals on Saturday as Jasmine Paolini won in singles and doubles to claim a 2-1 victory over Japan.
Ena Shibahara won the opening singles after recovering to beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, but French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Paolini levelled the tie with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Moyuka Uchijima.
World number four Paolini then teamed up with Sara Errani to defeat Japanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi 6-3, 6-4 in the decisive doubles rubber.
"(It) wasn't easy for me because you enter (trailing) 0-1. But I'm happy with singles and of course with doubles," said Paolini, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season and participated at the WTA Finals last week.
"I'm trying to not think about how many matches I played, but I tried to have the energy today. Of course it helps to have the bench full of the team supporting us, so I think today I had some energy," she said.
"I hope that next match is going to be the same."
Japan were without Naomi Osaka, who called time on her season in October because of injury.
Italy, who lost last year's final to Canada, will meet either Poland -- led by five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek -- or the Czech Republic in the semi-finals.
The Italians have won the competition on four occasions, the last coming in 2013.
Canada face Britain in the remaining quarter-finals on Sunday, while Australia take on Slovakia.
