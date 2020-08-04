Italy Begins Boarding Newly-Arrived Migrants Onto Quarantine Ship - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Italian migrant services have begun transferring recently arrived migrants to specially outfitted ships where they will wait out their COVID-19 mandatory quarantine, media reported Tuesday.

According to the ANSA news agency, an initial group of 250 mostly Tunisian migrants have boarded the Gnv Azzurra, which has room for 1,000 people.

The ship was sent to Italy's Lampedusa island as migrant reception centers are overcrowded several times over capacity, making sanitary safety measures difficult to follow.

Lampedusa, a small island in the Mediterranean, has seen an upsurge in migrant arrivals in recent weeks due to favorable conditions at sea and dire economic straits at home.

Despite a political crisis last year that saw the most vehemently anti-immigrant political force in Italy, Lega Nord, ousted from government, current political leaders have not shied away from vowing to send all arrivals back home at the earliest convenience.