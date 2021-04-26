UrduPoint.com
Italy Begins Implementation Of New COVID-19 Rules

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:03 PM

Italy Begins Implementation of New COVID-19 Rules

Italy has begun implementation of the new governmental decree, which has the aim of easing restrictions in most parts of the country starting today, according to the document issued by Interior Minister Lamberto Giannini

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Italy has begun implementation of the new governmental decree, which has the aim of easing restrictions in most parts of the country starting today, according to the document issued by Interior Minister Lamberto Giannini.

Italy adopted a color code for its regions red, orange, yellow and white based on their coronavirus infection rates. According to the latest data provided by the health ministry, most regions are in the yellow zone at the moment. Five regions Basilicata, Calabria, Apulia, Sicily, Aosta Valley are orange and only Sardinia is red. The country has no white regions.

According to the decree, 15 "yellow" regions will open restaurants, pizzerias and bars for outdoor service.

Movie theaters, museums, theaters, exhibition halls will work under certain restrictions, including social distance and masks. The free movement between all "yellow" regions will be resumed. However, citizens have to present vaccination documents or fresh PCR test results when crossing the borders of "orange" and "yellow" regions.

The document, issued by the interior minister and sent to all police chiefs in the country, provides strict control at the borders of "orange" and "yellow" zones, checking the work of catering facilities, including those located at roads and highways. In addition, policemen will pay special attention to mass gatherings of young people that may be of concern to authorities.

