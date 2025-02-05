Open Menu

Italy Blames Badly Drafted ICC Warrant For Libyan Suspect's Release

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Italy's government Wednesday blamed its much-criticised release of a Libyan war crimes suspect on the International Criminal Court (ICC), which it accused of presenting a poorly written arrest warrant.

The case of Osama Almasri Najim, head of Libya's judicial police, has sparked a major political row for Italy's hard-right government, with opposition parties pressing for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to address parliament about it.

Najim was arrested in the northern Italian city of Turin on January 19 on an ICC warrant, only to be released and flown home to Tripoli two days later on an Italian air force plane.

Critics have denounced the decision to free a man wanted on charges including murder, rape and torture relating to his management of Tripoli's Mitiga detention centre.

Justice Minister Carlo Nordio told parliament Wednesday that Najim had been arrested on a warrant "that I do not hesitate to define as characterised by inaccuracies, omissions, discrepancies and contradictory conclusions".

Najim was freed after an appeals court refused to validate his arrest on a technicality.

The justice minister said the court had noted discrepancies concerning dates within the arrest warrant, with the same crimes attributed to Najim in February 2011 and in other parts of the mandate in February 2015.

"An irreconcilable contradiction emerges regarding an essential element of the criminal conduct of the arrested person, regarding the time of the crime committed," said Nordio, citing "patent, gross and serious contradictions" within the warrant.

