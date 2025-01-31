Italy Blocks Access To Chinese AI App DeepSeek Over Privacy Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Italy’s Data Protection Authority (GPDP) blocked access to the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) application DeepSeek on Thursday to protect users’ data.
The watchdog also ordered Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence and Beijing DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence, the companies behind the chatbot service, to immediately stop accessing the data of Italian users.
The decision follows an assessment of the companies on what personal data they collect and the legal basis for collection.
"The restraining order -- taken to protect the data of Italian users -- follows the companies' communication received today, the content of which was found to be wholly insufficient," said the authority.
