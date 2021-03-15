UrduPoint.com
Italy Blocks AstraZeneca Vaccine: Regulator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:09 PM

Italy blocks AstraZeneca vaccine: regulator

Italy's medicines agency said on Monday it had joined other European nations in blocking the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine over fears of a link to blood clots

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy's medicines agency said on Monday it had joined other European nations in blocking the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine over fears of a link to blood clots.

"AIFA has decided to extend the ban on the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine throughout Italy as a precautionary and temporary measure pending European Medicines Agency (EMA) rulings," said the regulator, adding the decision was made in line with similar measures by other European countries.

