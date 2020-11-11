Italy Blocks More Than 5,500 Streaming Sites, Channels in Piracy Crackdown - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Italy's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown on illegal streaming as more than 5,500 websites and Telegram channels have been blocked, domestic media reported on Wednesday.

According to the ANSA news agency, the sites and channels were broadcasting content that was protected by copyright, and assets worth approximately 10 million Euros ($11.

8 million) were seized from the suspects in the case.

Audiovisual piracy, which includes the illegal streaming of movies and live sporting events, is estimated to have cost the Italian economy 1.1 billion euros in 2019, according to an Ipsos study commissioned by the Italian Federation for Safeguarding Audiovisual Content. This figure includes 200 million euros in lost tax revenues for the country.