Italy Breeze Past Turkey In Record-Breaking Euro 2020 Opener

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:30 AM

Italy Breeze Past Turkey in Record-Breaking Euro 2020 Opener

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Euro 2020 kicked off on Friday with the Italian national football team brushing Turkey aside with a 3-0 rout and setting a goal-scoring record in the process.

The first half ended in a draw with the few chances testing Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The tournament's first score came by way of own-goal at the 53rd minute, when defender Merih Demiral failed to clear a cross.

Italian striker Ciro Immobile doubled his team's lead on the 66th minute. Lorenzo Insigne secured the host team's victory by netting another goal in the 79th minute.

Taking place in Rome's Stadio Olimpico to a crowd of 16,000 fans, the match became Italy's highest-scoring game in the modern era of the Euros. The Azzuri are otherwise renowned for playing defensive, physical and low-scoring games.

