Italy calls Belarus plane diversion 'state hijacking'

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Italy's foreign minister on Monday condemned as a "state hijacking" the forced diversion by Belarus to its capital of a passenger plane carrying a wanted opposition activist.

Luigi Di Maio told an online meeting the move was "unacceptable", adding: "We're talking about a state hijacking", according to Italian news agencies ANSA and AGI.