UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Calls Belarus Plane Diversion 'state Hijacking'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:17 PM

Italy calls Belarus plane diversion 'state hijacking'

Italy's foreign minister on Monday condemned as a "state hijacking" the forced diversion by Belarus to its capital of a passenger plane carrying a wanted opposition activist

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Italy's foreign minister on Monday condemned as a "state hijacking" the forced diversion by Belarus to its capital of a passenger plane carrying a wanted opposition activist.

Luigi Di Maio told an online meeting the move was "unacceptable", adding: "We're talking about a state hijacking", according to Italian news agencies ANSA and AGI.

Related Topics

Belarus Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Hijab wearing British-Pakistani boxing coach inspi ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 Claimed Lives of at Least 115,000 Healthc ..

3 minutes ago

Over 111 acres state land retrieved

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus losing potency in KP: Health Departmen ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber to host 6th Global Business Forum Af ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.