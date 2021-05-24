Italy Calls Belarus Plane Diversion 'state Hijacking'
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Italy's foreign minister on Monday condemned as a "state hijacking" the forced diversion by Belarus to its capital of a passenger plane carrying a wanted opposition activist.
Luigi Di Maio told an online meeting the move was "unacceptable", adding: "We're talking about a state hijacking", according to Italian news agencies ANSA and AGI.