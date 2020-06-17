ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Italy calls for independent and transparent investigation into the mass graves discovered near the northwestern Libyan town of Tarhunah, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in June, The forces of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) regained control over the strategic town of Tarhuna, southeast of the capital of Tripoli, from the rival Libyan National Army. The GNA then said that eight mass graves were discovered in the city. The United Nations and the European Union have also called for the investigation in the matter.

"Italy demands that an independent and transparent investigation be launched so that those responsible are identified and punished. Italy calls on all parties involved in the conflict in Libya to fully respect human rights and international humanitarian law," the ministry said.

The Libyan authorities have asked the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for assistance to deal with recently discovered mass graves.